* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,442.07

* Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 4.9 percent, Interfor Corp , up 4.4 percent, and CAE Inc , higher by 4.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Birchcliff Energy Ltd , down 6.3 percent, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp, down 4.8 percent, and ARC Resources Ltd, lower by 4.1 percent.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 70 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 177.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Bombardier Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.10 points, or 0.9 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.00 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.94 percent, or $1.67, to $55.04 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.06 percent, or $0.65, to $60.43.

* The TSX is up 14.8 percent for the year.