S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/30 04:20:01 pm
16442.07 PTS   +0.35%
TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,442.07

TSX rises 0.69 percent to 16,384.49

Canada's TSX set to pad gains, fueled by low interest rates

TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,442.07

08/30/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.35 percent to 16,442.07

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.35 percent to 16,442.07

* Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 4.9 percent, Interfor Corp , up 4.4 percent, and CAE Inc , higher by 4.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were Birchcliff Energy Ltd , down 6.3 percent, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp, down 4.8 percent, and ARC Resources Ltd, lower by 4.1 percent.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 70 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 177.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Bombardier Inc  and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.10 points, or 0.9 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.00 points, or 0.3 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.94 percent, or $1.67, to $55.04 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.06 percent, or $0.65, to $60.43.

* The TSX is up 14.8 percent for the year.

04:22pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Notice to Shareholders -..
PR
02:27pBOMBARDIER : Business Aircraft USA Maintenance and Operations Conference 2019 Hi..
PU
11:15aRBC, TD BANK TO PAY C$24.5 MILLION T : regulator
RE
11:02aGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
10:57aMORE LOVE : Celebrating Capital Pride!
PU
10:06aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Publication of a Prospectus
AQ
09:56aTC ENERGY : Nebraska opponents of Keystone XL ask court to rehear case
AQ
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 4.47 Delayed Quote.4.93%
INTERFOR CORP 13.36 Delayed Quote.4.38%
CAE INC 34.85 Delayed Quote.4.34%
COTT CORP 16.78 Delayed Quote.3.77%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 6.35 Delayed Quote.3.59%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 4.2 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP 12.62 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
ARC RESOURCES LTD 5.62 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 3.2 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 1.77 Delayed Quote.-6.35%
