TSX rises  0.38 percent to 16,574.83

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 63.04 points, or 0.38 percent, to 16,574.83.

Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp, up 12.0 percent, Yamana Gold Inc, up 9.5 percent, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, higher by 8.7 percent.

Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd, down 4.3 percent, Hudson's Bay Co, down 4.0 percent, and Uni-Select Inc, lower by 3.4 percent.

On the TSX 153 issues rose and 89 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 234.6 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, B2gold Corp and Barrick Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group rose 2.63 points, or 1.9 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.61 points, or 0.2 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5.8 percent, or $3.12, to $56.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.4 percent, or $2.72, to $64.54 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.