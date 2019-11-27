Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/27 04:20:01 pm
17100.57 PTS   +0.38%
TSX rises 0.38% to 17,100.57

11/27/2019 | 04:09pm EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.38 percent to 17,100.57 

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co , up 12.7%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 4.4%, and ARC Resources Ltd , higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were TMX Group Ltd , down 4.5%, Semafo Inc, down 2.5%, and Yamana Gold Inc, lower by 2.5%.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 26 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 175.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Encana Corp  and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.13 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.56%, or $0.33, to $58.08 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.28% , or $0.18, to $64.09 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
HUDSON'S BAY COMPANY 9.89 Delayed Quote.12.00%
ARC RESOURCES LTD. 6.79 Delayed Quote.4.62%
HEXO CORP. 2.78 Delayed Quote.4.12%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3.34 Delayed Quote.4.05%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 24.93 Delayed Quote.3.62%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 14.04 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
SEMAFO INC. 2.7 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 4.65 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 2.87 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
TMX GROUP LIMITED 107 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
