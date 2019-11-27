TSX rises 0.38% to 17,100.57

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.38 percent to 17,100.57

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co , up 12.7%, Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 4.4%, and ARC Resources Ltd , higher by 4%.

* Lagging shares were TMX Group Ltd , down 4.5%, Semafo Inc, down 2.5%, and Yamana Gold Inc, lower by 2.5%.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 26 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 175.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Encana Corp and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.13 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector climbed 0.59 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.56%, or $0.33, to $58.08 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.28% , or $0.18, to $64.09 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 19.4% for the year.