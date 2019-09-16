Log in
TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,751.31

09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.41 percent to 16,751.31

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.41 percent to 16,751.31

- Leading the index were Dream Global REIT, up 16.9 percent, Baytex Energy Corp, up 16.6 percent, and Encana Corp, higher by 16.3 percent.

- Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 7.7 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc, down 7.0 percent, and NovaGold Resources Inc , lower by 4.7 percent.

- On the TSX 127 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 307.3 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana CorpBaytex Energy Corp and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 12.52 points, or 9.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 0.71 points, or 0.2 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 12.82 percent, or $7.03, to $61.88 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 12.99 percent, or $7.82, to $68.04 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 17 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC -7.75% 7.26 Delayed Quote.16.08%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 16.58% 2.26 Delayed Quote.-19.92%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 12.60% 37.89 Delayed Quote.2.16%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC -7.24% 1.98 Delayed Quote.-67.43%
DREAM GLOBAL REIT 16.94% 16.565 Delayed Quote.19.08%
ENCANA CORP 16.14% 7.33 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -4.60% 8.08 Delayed Quote.56.27%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.40% 16748.01 Delayed Quote.15.98%
