- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,751.31

- Leading the index were Dream Global REIT, up 16.9 percent, Baytex Energy Corp, up 16.6 percent, and Encana Corp, higher by 16.3 percent.

- Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 7.7 percent, CannTrust Holdings Inc, down 7.0 percent, and NovaGold Resources Inc , lower by 4.7 percent.

- On the TSX 127 issues rose and 109 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 307.3 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Baytex Energy Corp and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 12.52 points, or 9.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 0.71 points, or 0.2 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 12.82 percent, or $7.03, to $61.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 12.99 percent, or $7.82, to $68.04 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 17 percent for the year.