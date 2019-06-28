Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/28 04:13:16 pm
16382.2 PTS   +0.46%
04:04pTSX rises 0.46 percent to 16,382.20
RE
06/27TSX slightly lower as focus shifts to G20 summit
RE
06/26TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,312.22
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.46 percent to 16,382.20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,382.20.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,382.20.

Leading the index were TransAlta Corp , up 6.6 percent, Alacer Gold Corp , up 5.3 percent, and Semafo Inc , higher by 4.7 percent.

Lagging shares were TORC Oil & Gas Ltd , down 3.1 percent, Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 3.0 percent, and Air Canada, lower by 2.2 percent.

On the TSX 173 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 207.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp  and Enbridge Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 0.38 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.37 percent, or $1.41, to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.06 percent, or $0.04, to $66.51 [O/R]

The TSX is up 14.4 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:04pTSX rises 0.46 percent to 16,382.20
RE
06/27TSX slightly lower as focus shifts to G20 summit
RE
06/26TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,312.22
RE
06/25TSX falls 0.92 percent to 16,371.28
RE
06/24TSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47
RE
06/21TSX falls 0.30 percent to 16,525.43
RE
06/20TSX rises  0.38 percent to 16,574.83
RE
06/19TSX rises 0.05 percent to 16,511.79
RE
06/19Barrick Gold Corporation Statement re. Acacia Mining plc
DJ
06/18TSX rises  0.92 percent to 16,503.35
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:06pWASTE CONNECTIONS : Announces Dates For Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And..
AQ
03:06pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Closes First Tranche of Share Repurchase Transaction Wit..
AQ
01:35pIvanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting for the Election of Directors
NE
12:41pCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Announces Dividend Rates for NVCC Pref..
AQ
12:40pEMPIRE : Safeway Partners with Canadian Football League to Launch Safeway #myCfl..
AQ
11:45aSNC LAVALIN : opts for corruption trial before judge alone
AQ
11:01aBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Financial Group Expands Presence in North Texas with Laun..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 8.53 Delayed Quote.6.76%
SEMAFO INC. 5.17 Delayed Quote.4.87%
ALACER GOLD CORP 4.53 Delayed Quote.4.86%
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP 18.42 Delayed Quote.3.89%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORP 13.54 Delayed Quote.3.36%
MULLEN GROUP LTD 9.47 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 7.26 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
AIR CANADA 39.69 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
TORC OIL AND GAS LTD 4.11 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD 6.41 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About