TSX rises 0.46 percent to 16,382.20

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 74.47 points, or 0.46 percent, to 16,382.20.

Leading the index were TransAlta Corp , up 6.6 percent, Alacer Gold Corp , up 5.3 percent, and Semafo Inc , higher by 4.7 percent.

Lagging shares were TORC Oil & Gas Ltd , down 3.1 percent, Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 3.0 percent, and Air Canada, lower by 2.2 percent.

On the TSX 173 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 207.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Enbridge Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 0.38 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.37 percent, or $1.41, to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.06 percent, or $0.04, to $66.51 [O/R]

The TSX is up 14.4 percent for the year.