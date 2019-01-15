Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:20:01 pm
15046.28 PTS   +0.47%
04:21pTSX rises 0.47 percent
RE
09:57aTSX opens higher as energy shares gain
RE
01/14TSX rises as gains in materials offset losses in energy shares
RE
TSX rises 0.47 percent

01/15/2019 | 04:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 70.75 points, or 0.47 percent, to 15,046.28.

* Leading the index were Precision Drilling Corp , up 6.8 percent, CES Energy Solutions Corp, up 5.2 percent, and Husky Energy Inc , higher by 4.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp , down 10.1 percent, Aphria Inc, down 5.0 percent, and New Gold Inc, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 140 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 241.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis IncCanopy Growth Corp and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 2.81 points, or 1.88 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.39 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.11 percent, or $1.57, to $52.08 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.76 percent, or $1.63, to $60.62 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 5.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 6.26% 9.26 Delayed Quote.32.74%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 11.17% 54.9 Delayed Quote.54.19%
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP -2.82% 3.63 Delayed Quote.9.52%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. -0.13% 7.13 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -0.87% 15.51 Delayed Quote.5.88%
NEW GOLD INC 0.70% 1.37 Delayed Quote.37.14%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION -5.08% 2.99 Delayed Quote.18.14%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.24% 15046.28 Delayed Quote.4.30%
