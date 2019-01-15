TSX rises 0.47 percent

* Leading the index were Precision Drilling Corp , up 6.8 percent, CES Energy Solutions Corp, up 5.2 percent, and Husky Energy Inc , higher by 4.7 percent.

* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp , down 10.1 percent, Aphria Inc, down 5.0 percent, and New Gold Inc, lower by 4.9 percent.

* On the TSX 140 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 241.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 2.81 points, or 1.88 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.39 points, or 0.5 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.11 percent, or $1.57, to $52.08 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.76 percent, or $1.63, to $60.62 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 5.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)