S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TSX rises 0.48 percent

08/16/2018 | 10:50pm CEST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 77.15 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,225.65.

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, up 7.4 percent, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, up 5.4 percent, and Interfor Corp , higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc , down 12.7 percent, Endeavour Mining Corp, down 5.3 percent, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp, lower by 5.2 percent.

* On the TSX 143 issues advanced and 97 declined as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 198.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Meg Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.97 points, or 0.50 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.91 points, or 0.62 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.74 percent, or $0.48, to $65.49 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.85 percent, or $0.6, to $71.36 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC -2.04% 6.25 Delayed Quote.-33.54%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -3.60% 40.68 Delayed Quote.41.90%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORP -5.28% 18.49 Delayed Quote.-23.84%
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP -5.17% 45.1 Delayed Quote.37.56%
INTERFOR CORP 5.19% 23.1 Delayed Quote.2.98%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 5.44% 24.42 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
MEG ENERGY CORP 2.06% 7.42 Delayed Quote.41.44%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -12.68% 4.82 Delayed Quote.15.79%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.48% 16225.65 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 7.35% 91.3 Delayed Quote.9.39%
