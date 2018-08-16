TSX rises 0.48 percent

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, up 7.4 percent, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, up 5.4 percent, and Interfor Corp , higher by 5.2 percent.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc , down 12.7 percent, Endeavour Mining Corp, down 5.3 percent, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp, lower by 5.2 percent.

* On the TSX 143 issues advanced and 97 declined as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 198.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Meg Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.97 points, or 0.50 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.91 points, or 0.62 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.74 percent, or $0.48, to $65.49 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.85 percent, or $0.6, to $71.36 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)