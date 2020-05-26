Log in
TSX rises 0.48% to 15,148.12

05/26/2020 | 05:22pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.48 percent to 15,148.12 

* Leading the index were BRP Inc , up 11.0%, Equitable Group Inc , up 10.3%, and NFI Group Inc , higher by 9.8%.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc , down 11.5%, Hexo Corp, down 11.0%, and Shopify Inc, lower by 11.0%.

* On the TSX 156 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 299.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp , Bombardier Inc  and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.05 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector climbed 12.39 points, or 5.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.77%, or $0.92, to $34.17 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.52%, or $0.54, to $36.07 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 11.2% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 3.03% 0.51 Delayed Quote.-74.35%
BRP INC. 10.99% 49.69 Delayed Quote.-24.32%
EQUITABLE GROUP INC. 10.26% 63.5 Delayed Quote.-47.61%
HEXO CORP. -11.01% 0.97 Delayed Quote.-47.34%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 36.06 Delayed Quote.-47.45%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.48% 15148.12 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 0.54% 24.33 Delayed Quote.-43.14%
WTI 0.74% 34.135 Delayed Quote.-46.42%
