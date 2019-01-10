TSX rises 0.54 percent

* Leading the index were New Gold Inc, up 6.7 percent, Laurentian Bank of Canada, up 6.3 percent, and Aphria Inc , higher by 5.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, down 4.7 percent, Semafo Inc , down 4.3 percent, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd, lower by 3.7 percent.

* On the TSX 168 issues rose and 68 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 1 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 251.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp, Enbridge Inc and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.18 points, or 0.12 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.01 points, or 0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.48 percent, or $0.71, to $48.67 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.84 percent, or $0.48, to $57.54 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 1.3 percent for the year.

