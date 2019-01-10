Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 04:09:16 pm
14903.49 PTS   +0.67%
04:06pTSX rises 0.54 percent
RE
10:13aTSX steps back from four-week high
RE
01/09TSX rises 1.37 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.54 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 77.51 points, or 0.54 percent, to 14,504.13.

* Leading the index were New Gold Inc, up 6.7 percent, Laurentian Bank of Canada, up 6.3 percent, and Aphria Inc , higher by 5.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, down 4.7 percent, Semafo Inc , down 4.3 percent, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd, lower by 3.7 percent.

* On the TSX 168 issues rose and 68 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 1 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 251.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy CorpEnbridge Inc and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.18 points, or 0.12 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 0.01 points, or 0 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.48 percent, or $0.71, to $48.67 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.84 percent, or $0.48, to $57.54 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 1.3 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BOMBARDIER, INC. -2.19% 2.235 Delayed Quote.5.42%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP -1.32% 4.5 Delayed Quote.10.14%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.44% 45.88 Delayed Quote.6.98%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD -0.51% 35.26 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 0.44% 43.68 Delayed Quote.14.05%
NEW GOLD INC -7.45% 1.48 Delayed Quote.53.33%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.61% 14890.34 Delayed Quote.1.97%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 0.00% 6.27 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
SEMAFO INC. -5.50% 2.75 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:06pTSX rises 0.54 percent
RE
10:13aTSX steps back from four-week high
RE
01/09TSX rises 1.37 percent
RE
01/09TSX touches nearly four-week high on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
RE
01/08TSX rises 0.70 percent
RE
01/08TSX hits more than three-week high in broad-based rally
RE
01/07TSX little changed after posting two weeks of gains
RE
01/04TSX jumps 1.50 percent, traders flock to Hudson's Bay
RE
01/03TSX falls as Apple's sales warning weighs on tech
RE
01/02TSX rises 0.17 percent, energy leads
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:02pCES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP. : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
04:02pPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY : Declares January Dividend
AQ
03:24pSTANTEC : bolsters Mid-Atlantic Transportation practice with addition of Hiten P..
PU
02:01pMETRO INC : . to Release 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
01:49pBLACKBERRY : Radar Wins Telematics Innovation Award in 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awa..
PU
10:45aBOMBARDIER : to supply new generation of passenger rail cars for New Jersey; Bom..
AQ
10:31aLUCARA DIAMOND : Recovers 127 Carat Top White Gem Diamond From Karowe
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 49.68 Delayed Quote.11.64%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 7.84 Delayed Quote.9.34%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 20.02 Delayed Quote.4.54%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD 18.86 Delayed Quote.3.85%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 46.49 Delayed Quote.3.75%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC 4.97 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 5.675 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
SEMAFO INC. 2.75 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 9.65 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
NEW GOLD INC 1.49 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.