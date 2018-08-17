TSX rises 0.60 percent

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp, up 8.6 percent, Precision Drilling Corp, up 4.1 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 4.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc, down 4.0 percent, Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 3.0 percent, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp, lower by 2.7 percent.

* On the TSX 168 issues advanced and 72 declined as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 173.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 1.16 points, or 0.60 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.74 points, or 0.56 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.6 percent, or $0.39, to $65.85 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.45 percent, or $0.32, to $71.75 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)