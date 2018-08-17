Log in
TSX rises 0.60 percent

08/17/2018 | 10:46pm CEST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 98.06 points, or 0.60 percent, to 16,323.71.

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp, up 8.6 percent, Precision Drilling Corp, up 4.1 percent, and Alacer Gold Corp , higher by 4.1 percent.

* Lagging shares were Kinaxis Inc, down 4.0 percent, Maxar Technologies Ltd, down 3.0 percent, and Great Canadian Gaming Corp, lower by 2.7 percent.

* On the TSX 168 issues advanced and 72 declined as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and 8 new lows, with total volume of 173.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 1.16 points, or 0.60 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.74 points, or 0.56 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.6 percent, or $0.39, to $65.85 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.45 percent, or $0.32, to $71.75 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP 4.05% 2.31 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 4.00% 6.5 Delayed Quote.-34.90%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 1.31% 4.64 Delayed Quote.51.16%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 8.60% 44.18 Delayed Quote.36.79%
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP -2.68% 43.89 Delayed Quote.40.75%
KINAXIS INC -4.01% 95.7 Delayed Quote.29.83%
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD -3.02% 48.51 Delayed Quote.-38.57%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 4.09% 4.83 Delayed Quote.21.78%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.60% 16323.71 Delayed Quote.0.10%
