MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/17 04:59:04 pm
16123.48 PTS   +0.62%
05:06pTSX rises 0.62% to 16,123.48
RE
10:36aTSX gains after wholesale trade rises in May
RE
09:37aTSX opens higher on economic recovery hopes
RE
News Summary

TSX rises 0.62% to 16,123.48

07/17/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.62 percent to 16,123.48 

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc , up 9.7%, Teranga Gold Corp , up 5.8%, and Cogeco Communications Inc , higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp , down 4.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 4.3%, and Pason Systems Inc, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 161.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.12 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.23 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.44%, or $0.18, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.62%, or $0.27, to $43.1 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -1.38% 23.55 Delayed Quote.-43.14%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -2.10% 6.07 Delayed Quote.-53.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 43.09 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.62% 16123.48 Delayed Quote.-6.09%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. 9.74% 9.01 Delayed Quote.12.01%
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION 5.76% 13.76 Delayed Quote.85.76%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -4.29% 6.02 Delayed Quote.-70.37%
WTI -0.49% 40.575 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 2.08 Delayed Quote.7.22%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 104.77 Delayed Quote.5.43%
CAMECO CORPORATION 16.12 Delayed Quote.5.02%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 46.67 Delayed Quote.4.92%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 10.72 Delayed Quote.4.38%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 3.62 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 6.95 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 2.59 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 6.02 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 2.12 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
