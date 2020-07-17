TSX rises 0.62% to 16,123.48

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc , up 9.7%, Teranga Gold Corp , up 5.8%, and Cogeco Communications Inc , higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp , down 4.5%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 4.3%, and Pason Systems Inc, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 161.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.12 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector slipped 0.23 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.44%, or $0.18, to $40.57 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.62%, or $0.27, to $43.1 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5.5% for the year.