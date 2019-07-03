Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
16576.2 PTS   +0.64%
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.64 percent to 16,576.52

07/03/2019 | 04:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 105.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,576.52.

Leading the index were Cascades Inc, up 5.1 percent, Inter Pipeline Ltd, up 4.8 percent, and Alaris Royalty Corp , higher by 4.6 percent.

Lagging shares were Linamar Corp , down 3.3 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc, down 2.7 percent, and Ag Growth International Inc, lower by 2.6 percent.

On the TSX 160 issues rose and 74 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 148.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy CorpEncana Corp and Barrick Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.56 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.84 points, or 0.6 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.01 percent, or $1.13, to $57.38 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.47 percent, or $1.54, to $63.94 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC -2.82% 53.21 Delayed Quote.16.65%
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. 4.74% 19.67 Delayed Quote.10.54%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 2.39% 20.94 Delayed Quote.11.07%
CASCADES INC 5.23% 11.87 Delayed Quote.3.03%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP -1.24% 4.01 Delayed Quote.4.59%
ENCANA CORP -1.23% 6.44 Delayed Quote.-17.39%
INTER PIPELINE LTD 5.23% 21.78 Delayed Quote.6.88%
LINAMAR CORPORATION -3.31% 47.09 Delayed Quote.7.90%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.62% 16576.54 Delayed Quote.15.00%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC -2.59% 13.17 Delayed Quote.4.16%
