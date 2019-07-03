TSX rises 0.64 percent to 16,576.52

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 105.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,576.52.

Leading the index were Cascades Inc, up 5.1 percent, Inter Pipeline Ltd, up 4.8 percent, and Alaris Royalty Corp , higher by 4.6 percent.

Lagging shares were Linamar Corp , down 3.3 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc, down 2.7 percent, and Ag Growth International Inc, lower by 2.6 percent.

On the TSX 160 issues rose and 74 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 148.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy Corp, Encana Corp and Barrick Gold Corp.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.56 points, or 0.4 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.84 points, or 0.6 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.01 percent, or $1.13, to $57.38 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.47 percent, or $1.54, to $63.94 [O/R]

The TSX is up 15.7 percent for the year.