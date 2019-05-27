Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/27 04:44:08 pm
16346.66 PTS   +0.72%
04:07pTSX rises  0.72 percent to 16,346.66
RE
02:49pEldorado Gold shares up 14% on optimism over Greek snap election
RE
05/24TSX rises 0.40 percent to 16,230.04
RE
TSX rises  0.72 percent to 16,346.66

05/27/2019 | 04:07pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 116.62 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,346.66.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 116.62 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,346.66.

* Leading the index were Eldorado Gold Corp, up 12.2 percent, Home Capital Group Inc, up 5.1 percent, and Aphria Inc, higher by 4.6 percent.

* Lagging shares were New Gold Inc, down 4.4 percent, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, down 4.0 percent, and Torex Gold Resources Inc, lower by 1.8 percent.

* On the TSX 194 issues rose and 41 fell as a 4.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 72.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc, Encana Corp and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.49 points, or 1.7 percent, while the financials sector climbed 1.79 points, or 0.6 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.04 percent, or $0.61, to $59.24 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.92 percent, or $1.32, to $70.01 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.1 percent for the year.

