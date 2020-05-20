Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/20 05:05:59 pm
14997.63 PTS   +0.75%
05:05pTSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63
RE
05/19TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48
RE
05/15TSX rises 0.89% to 14,638.90
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.75 percent to 14,997.63 

Leading the index were Frontera Energy Corp , up 22.4%, Whitecap Resources Inc , up 16.5%, and Shawcor Ltd , higher by 15%.

Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 12.7%, Hexo Corp , down 8.2%, and Cineplex Inc , lower by 4.3%.

On the TSX 149 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 300.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Enbridge Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 4.32 points, or 5.6%, while the financials sector climbed 3.19 points, or 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.88%, or $1.56, to $33.52 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 3.29%, or $1.14, to $35.79 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.1% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 2.65% 5.04 Delayed Quote.-27.58%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -12.70% 17.81 Delayed Quote.-39.07%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 2.35% 0.435 Delayed Quote.-21.30%
BOMBARDIER INC. 8.70% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-76.17%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -2.04% 23.55 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
CINEPLEX INC. -4.29% 13.6 Delayed Quote.-58.02%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.15% 7.74 Delayed Quote.-21.46%
ENBRIDGE INC. -0.43% 44.51 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 22.39% 4.1 Delayed Quote.-65.82%
HEXO CORP. -8.22% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-64.73%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -2.02% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-18.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.95% 35.78 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -0.46% 2.15 Delayed Quote.-32.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.75% 14997.63 Delayed Quote.-12.76%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 6.38% 25.5 Delayed Quote.-43.68%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -9.80% 0.46 Delayed Quote.-32.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -3.33% 0.29 Delayed Quote.-58.73%
TILRAY, INC. -1.35% 8.05 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 16.49% 2.19 Delayed Quote.-66.13%
WTI 6.00% 33.496 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:05pTSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63
RE
05/19TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48
RE
05/15TSX rises 0.89% to 14,638.90
RE
05/14CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66
RE
05/13TSX falls 2.54% to 14,503.21
RE
05/13Canadian stocks slump to two-week low after snub from Norway's wealth fund
RE
05/12TSX falls 1.47% to 14,881.16
RE
05/11TSX rises 0.91% to 15,103.22
RE
05/08TSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56
RE
05/08TSX opens higher on improving U.S.-China ties, higher oil prices
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.77 Delayed Quote.32.76%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 4.1 Delayed Quote.22.39%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 1.61 Delayed Quote.21.97%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 2.19 Delayed Quote.16.49%
SHAWCOR LTD. 1.92 Delayed Quote.14.97%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 10.19 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 37.85 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
CINEPLEX INC. 13.6 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
HEXO CORP. 0.67 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 17.81 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group