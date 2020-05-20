TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.75 percent to 14,997.63

Leading the index were Frontera Energy Corp , up 22.4%, Whitecap Resources Inc , up 16.5%, and Shawcor Ltd , higher by 15%.

Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 12.7%, Hexo Corp , down 8.2%, and Cineplex Inc , lower by 4.3%.

On the TSX 149 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 300.3 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 4.32 points, or 5.6%, while the financials sector climbed 3.19 points, or 1.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.88%, or $1.56, to $33.52 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.29%, or $1.14, to $35.79 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.1% for the year.