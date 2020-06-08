Log in
TSX rises 0.76% to 15,974.91

06/08/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.76 percent to 15,974.91 

* Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd , up 44.5%, Hexo Corp, up 44.4%, and Bombardier Inc, higher by 23.4%.

* Lagging shares were NovaGold Resources Inc, down 11.6%, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, down 3.7%, and Tourmaline Oil Corp, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 168 issues rose and 58 fell as a 2.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 442.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Hexo Corp and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.66 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector climbed 2.85 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.46%, or $1.37, to $38.18 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 3.52%, or $1.49, to $40.81

* The TSX is off 6.4% for the year.
