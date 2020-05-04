TSX rises 0.85% to 14,745.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 14,745.04

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc , up 7.6%, Centerra Gold Inc , up 6.8%, and Canfor Corp , higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc , down 10.0%, Air Canada, down 8.6%, and Celestica Inc, lower by 8.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 295.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Stars Group Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.15 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.66 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 7.08%, or $1.4, to $21.18 a barrel. Brent crude rose 5.33%, or $1.41, to $27.85 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 13.6% for the year.