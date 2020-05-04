Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/04 04:55:19 pm
14745.04 PTS   +0.85%
05:04pTSX rises 0.85% to 14,745.04
RE
05/01TSX falls 1.09% to 14,620.34
RE
04/30TSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74
RE
TSX rises 0.85% to 14,745.04

05/04/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.85 percent to 14,745.04 

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc , up 7.6%, Centerra Gold Inc , up 6.8%, and Canfor Corp , higher by 6.5%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc , down 10.0%, Air Canada, down 8.6%, and Celestica Inc, lower by 8.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 295.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Stars Group Inc  and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.15 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.66 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 7.08%, or $1.4, to $21.18 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 5.33%, or $1.41, to $27.85 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 13.6% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.85% 14745.04 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
SHOPIFY INC. 7.37% 658.89 Delayed Quote.54.34%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SHOPIFY INC. 928.96 Delayed Quote.7.63%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 0.75 Delayed Quote.7.14%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 2.01 Delayed Quote.6.91%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 12.52 Delayed Quote.6.83%
CANFOR CORPORATION 9.64 Delayed Quote.6.52%
THE STARS GROUP INC. 37.99 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION 25.64 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
CELESTICA INC. 7.8 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
AIR CANADA 17.63 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.06 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
