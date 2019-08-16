Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/16 04:49:22 pm
16149.79 PTS   +0.86%
07:13pTSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79
RE
08/15TSX hits five-month low on global growth concerns
RE
08/14TSX drops on global recession worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 07:13pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79

Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 7.0 percent, Interfor Corp , up 6.6 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , higher by 5.7 percent.

Lagging shares were Semafo Inc , down 6.2 percent, OceanaGold Corp, down 5.0 percent, and MAG Silver Corp, lower by 4.8 percent.

On the TSX 179 issues rose and 56 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 166.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp  and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 1.26 points, or 1.0 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.81 points, or 1.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.75 percent, or $0.41, to $54.88 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.76 percent, or $0.44, to $58.67.

The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
07:13pTSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79
RE
08/15TSX hits five-month low on global growth concerns
RE
08/14TSX drops on global recession worries
RE
08/13TSX turns higher as U.S. plans to delay some tariffs
RE
08/12TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears
RE
08/09TSX flat as material losses offset by energy gains
RE
08/08Canadian Stocks Rise, Manulife Financial Up 1.8%
DJ
08/08Energy shares push TSX higher
RE
08/07TSX falls as oil prices slip to seven-month low, trade worries linger
RE
08/06TSX falls as financial, energy shares tumble
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:25pWESTJET AIRLINES : Transportation watchdog launches inquiry after WestJet bumps ..
AQ
05:15pInvestors Flock to Gold ETFs
DJ
05:09pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Intact Financial Corporation Group Membe..
BU
04:45pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald Settle SEC Claims Over..
DJ
04:43pBANK OF MONTREAL : BMO Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald Settle SEC Claims Over..
DJ
04:40pCanada's Husky to resume full production at offshore White Rose field
RE
04:14pHusky Energy Resuming Full Production at White Rose Oil Field
DJ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 3.98 Delayed Quote.6.99%
INTERFOR CORP 12.86 Delayed Quote.6.63%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 2.79 Delayed Quote.5.68%
CHORUS AVIATION INC 7.53 Delayed Quote.5.31%
ENERPLUS CORP 8.63 Delayed Quote.5.24%
SSR MINING INC 20.67 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 7.98 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
MAG SILVER CORP 15.41 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
OCEANAGOLD CORP 3.26 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
SEMAFO INC. 4.82 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group