The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79

Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp , up 7.0 percent, Interfor Corp , up 6.6 percent, and CannTrust Holdings Inc , higher by 5.7 percent.

Lagging shares were Semafo Inc , down 6.2 percent, OceanaGold Corp, down 5.0 percent, and MAG Silver Corp, lower by 4.8 percent.

On the TSX 179 issues rose and 56 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 166.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Encana Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 1.26 points, or 1.0 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.81 points, or 1.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.75 percent, or $0.41, to $54.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.76 percent, or $0.44, to $58.67.

The TSX is up 12.8 percent for the year.