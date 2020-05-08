Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/08 05:08:42 pm
14966.56 PTS   +0.90%
05:06pTSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56
RE
09:41aTSX opens higher on improving U.S.-China ties, higher oil prices
RE
05/07TSX rises 0.02% to 14,833.69
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.90 percent to 14,966.56 

* Leading the index were BRP Inc , up 16.5%, Enerflex Ltd , up 11.1%, and Norbord Inc , higher by 10.5%.

* Lagging shares were Sandstorm Gold Ltd , down 7.3%, Aphria Inc, down 7.0%, and Badger Daylighting Ltd, lower by 6.7%.

* On the TSX 165 issues rose and 62 fell as a 2.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 312.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Shaw Communications Inc  and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.97 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector climbed 3.49 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.59%, or $1.08, to $24.63 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.72%, or $1.39, to $30.85

* The TSX is off 12.3% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRP INC. 16.46% 41.25 Delayed Quote.-40.13%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.90% 14966.56 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:06pTSX rises 0.9% to 14,966.56
RE
09:41aTSX opens higher on improving U.S.-China ties, higher oil prices
RE
05/07TSX rises 0.02% to 14,833.69
RE
05/07Futures rise as upbeat China trade data lifts oil prices
RE
05/06TSX rises 0.13% to 14,830.74
RE
05/06Shopify posts surprise profit as lockdowns drive online traffic
RE
05/05TSX rises 0.45% to 14,811.56
RE
05/04TSX rises 0.85% to 14,745.04
RE
05/01TSX falls 1.09% to 14,620.34
RE
04/30TSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
BRP INC. 41.25 Delayed Quote.16.46%
ENERFLEX LTD. 5.99 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NORBORD INC. 24.93 Delayed Quote.10.46%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 8.7 Delayed Quote.10.27%
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 29.75 Delayed Quote.10.02%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 7.52 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.91 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. 27.09 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 11.12 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 11.84 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group