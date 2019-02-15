Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/15 04:51:15 pm
15838.24 PTS   +0.91%
08:12pTSX rises 0.91 percent
RE
02/14TSX rises 0.44 percent
RE
02/13TSX falls 0.10 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.91 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 08:12pm EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) -

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 142.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 15,838.24.

* Leading the index were Toromont Industries Ltd, up 10.0 percent, Sierra Wireless Inc, up 9.7 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp, higher by 7.3 percent.

* Lagging shares were MTY Food Group Inc, down 12.5 percent, Cineplex Inc, down 7.4 percent, and New Gold Inc, lower by 6.7 percent.

* On the TSX 157 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 254.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.83 points, or 3.2 percent, while the financials sector climbed 3.36 points, or 1.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.44 percent, or $1.33, to $55.75 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.8 percent, or $1.79, to $66.38.

* The TSX is up 10.6 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.74% 25883.25 Delayed Quote.9.05%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7055.1793 Delayed Quote.10.94%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.61% 7472.4101 Delayed Quote.11.93%
S&P 500 1.09% 2775.6 Delayed Quote.9.82%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.91% 15838.24 Delayed Quote.9.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
08:12pTSX rises 0.91 percent
RE
02/14TSX rises 0.44 percent
RE
02/13TSX falls 0.10 percent
RE
02/12TSX rises 0.47 percent
RE
02/11TSX falls 0.41 percent
RE
02/08TSX falls 0.45 percent
RE
02/07TSX falls 0.06 percent
RE
02/06TSX rises 0.06 percent
RE
02/06Aphria rejects Green Growth's hostile takeover bid
RE
02/05TSX rises 0.64 percent
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:42pBORALEX : Dividend Declaration
PR
05:42pBORALEX : Dividend Declaration
AQ
05:37pSNC LAVALIN : Wilson-Raybould snubbed Senate committee on corporate corruption b..
AQ
05:24pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Declares Distribution for February 2..
PR
05:20pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : CP executives to address investor conferences in Febr..
AQ
05:01pARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Monthly Cash Distribution
AQ
05:01pNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REIT : Announces February 2019 Distribution
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD 65.53 Delayed Quote.10.04%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. (USA) 16.52 Delayed Quote.9.69%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 6.51 Delayed Quote.7.25%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 4.59 Delayed Quote.6.25%
ENCANA CORP 9.14 Delayed Quote.5.18%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 9 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 9.58 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
NEW GOLD INC 1.12 Delayed Quote.-6.67%
CINEPLEX INC 25.14 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC 61.09 Delayed Quote.-12.55%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.