TSX rises 0.99% to 15,446.14

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.99 percent to 15,446.14

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 4.3%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 3.8%, and Parex Resources Inc, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp, down 4.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 3.7%, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 195.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.40 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector climbed 2.62 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.71%, or $1.03, to $39.04 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.98%, or $1.2, to $41.51 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 9.5% for the year.