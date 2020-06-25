Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/25 04:54:30 pm
15446.14 PTS   +0.99%
05:33pTSX rises 0.99% to 15,446.14
RE
06/24TSX falls 1.74% to 15,294.38
RE
06/23TSX rises 0.31% to 15,564.75
RE
TSX rises 0.99% to 15,446.14

06/25/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.99 percent to 15,446.14 

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc , up 4.3%, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd, up 3.8%, and Parex Resources Inc, higher by 3.7%.

* Lagging shares were Canfor Corp, down 4.2%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 3.7%, and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 147 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and no new lows, with total volume of 195.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Tc Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.40 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector climbed 2.62 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.71%, or $1.03, to $39.04 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.98%, or $1.2, to $41.51 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 9.5% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -1.20% 5.76 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -3.70% 17.96 Delayed Quote.-44.30%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 0.00% 0.3 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.81% 23.61 Delayed Quote.-44.24%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -0.66% 22.62 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -2.06% 8.56 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
GOLD 0.08% 1763.3 Delayed Quote.16.56%
HEXO CORP. -3.88% 0.99 Delayed Quote.-50.24%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 3.80% 3.82 Delayed Quote.-13.41%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 5.88% 0.54 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.75% 41.4 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -2.86% 2.38 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
REAL MATTERS INC. 4.28% 25.09 Delayed Quote.95.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.99% 15446.14 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
SILVER 1.68% 17.7915 Delayed Quote.0.82%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.32% 58.56 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -4.17% 0.345 Delayed Quote.-52.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -3.57% 0.27 Delayed Quote.-53.17%
TILRAY, INC. 4.91% 8.55 Delayed Quote.-52.42%
WTI 2.64% 39.015 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
OVINTIV INC. 13.53 Delayed Quote.6.12%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 3.82 Delayed Quote.3.80%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 16.04 Delayed Quote.3.68%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 10.01 Delayed Quote.3.52%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. 33.6 Delayed Quote.3.48%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 1.72 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.95 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
CANFOR CORPORATION 11.06 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.83 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.06 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
