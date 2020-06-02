Log in
TSX rises 1.04% to 15,394.36

06/02/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.04 percent to 15,394.36 

Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp , up 34.1%, MTY Food Group Inc , up 11.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 11.1%.

Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc , down 8.6%, Alacer Gold Corp, down 8.4%, and Pan American Silver Corp, lower by 7.2%.

On the TSX 147 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 281.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp , Suncor Energy Inc  and Hexo Corp.

The TSX's energy group  rose 3.63 points, or 4.6%, while the financials sector climbed 5.61 points, or 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.03%, or $1.43, to $36.87 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 3.39%, or $1.3, to $39.62 [O/R]

The TSX is off 9.8% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP. -8.37% 8.21 Delayed Quote.29.86%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 34.09% 0.59 Delayed Quote.-76.47%
HEXO CORP. -5.38% 0.88 Delayed Quote.-55.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.31% 39.61 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 11.13% 27.95 Delayed Quote.-54.68%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.04% 15394.36 Delayed Quote.-10.71%
SILVER -1.38% 18.0505 Delayed Quote.1.31%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 3.69% 24.73 Delayed Quote.-43.96%
WTI 4.09% 36.837 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
