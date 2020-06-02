TSX rises 1.04% to 15,394.36

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.04 percent to 15,394.36

Leading the index were Baytex Energy Corp , up 34.1%, MTY Food Group Inc , up 11.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 11.1%.

Lagging shares were SSR Mining Inc , down 8.6%, Alacer Gold Corp, down 8.4%, and Pan American Silver Corp, lower by 7.2%.

On the TSX 147 issues rose and 83 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 281.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp , Suncor Energy Inc and Hexo Corp.

The TSX's energy group rose 3.63 points, or 4.6%, while the financials sector climbed 5.61 points, or 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.03%, or $1.43, to $36.87 a barrel. Brent crude rose 3.39%, or $1.3, to $39.62 [O/R]

The TSX is off 9.8% for the year.