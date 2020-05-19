Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/19 05:08:17 pm
14885.48 PTS   +1.68%
05:33pTSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48
RE
05/15TSX rises 0.89% to 14,638.90
RE
05/14CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66
RE
TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48

05/19/2020 | 05:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.68 percent to 14,885.48 

Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 32.9%, Methanex Corp , up 18.5%, and MTY Food Group Inc , higher by 15.4%.

Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 7.5%, Pason Systems Inc, down 4.6%, and Cineplex Inc, lower by 4.4%.

On the TSX 200 issues rose and 30 fell as a 6.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Cenovus Energy Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 3.77 points, or 5.1%, while the financials sector climbed 4.36 points, or 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.7%, or $0.54, to $32.36 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.01%, or $0.35, to $34.46 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 4.47% 4.91 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 32.90% 20.4 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 8.97% 0.425 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 7.66% 24.04 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 7.49% 5.6 Delayed Quote.-60.53%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 1.03% 7.83 Delayed Quote.-22.27%
HEXO CORP. -3.95% 0.73 Delayed Quote.-63.29%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 11.24% 0.495 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.76% 34.46 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
METHANEX CORPORATION 18.52% 23.42 Delayed Quote.-60.60%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 5.37% 2.16 Delayed Quote.-35.74%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. -4.63% 7.21 Delayed Quote.-42.33%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.68% 14885.48 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 4.86% 23.97 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 85.45% 0.51 Delayed Quote.-63.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 15.38% 0.3 Delayed Quote.-58.73%
TILRAY, INC. 2.51% 8.16 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
WTI -2.38% 31.851 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
