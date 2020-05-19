TSX rises 1.68% to 14,885.48

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.68 percent to 14,885.48

Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc , up 32.9%, Methanex Corp , up 18.5%, and MTY Food Group Inc , higher by 15.4%.

Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc , down 7.5%, Pason Systems Inc, down 4.6%, and Cineplex Inc, lower by 4.4%.

On the TSX 200 issues rose and 30 fell as a 6.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.9 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 3.77 points, or 5.1%, while the financials sector climbed 4.36 points, or 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.7%, or $0.54, to $32.36 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.01%, or $0.35, to $34.46 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.8% for the year.