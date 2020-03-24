TSX rises 11.96% to 12,571.08

- Leading the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO?>, up 41.9%, Pembina Pipeline Corp? , up 36%, and Chorus Aviation Inc? , higher by 29.9%.

- Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc?? , down 16.7%, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc?, down 0.4%, and Frontera Energy Corp?, flat.

- On the TSX 226 issues rose and 2 fell as a 113-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 4 new lows, with total volume of 486.6 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Toronto-dominion Bank.

- The TSX's energy group rose 4.91 points, or 11.3%, while the financials sector climbed 26.67 points, or 13.4%.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.15%, or $0.97, to $24.33 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.52%, or $0.68, to $27.71 [O/R]

- The TSX is off 26.3% for the year.