S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/05 05:07:10 pm
15854.07 PTS   +2.10%
05:11pTSX rises 2.1% to 15,854.07
RE
06/04TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87
RE
06/03TSX rises 1.17% to 15,575.11
RE
TSX rises 2.1% to 15,854.07

06/05/2020 | 05:11pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.10 percent to 15,854.07 

Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd , up 69.9%, Baytex Energy Corp , up 25.4%, and Secure Energy Services Inc , higher by 22.5%.

Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 7.1%, Alamos Gold Inc, down 3.9%, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, lower by 3.8%.

On the TSX 173 issues rose and 55 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.2 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , Bombardier Inc  and Suncor Energy Inc.

The TSX's energy group  rose 6.76 points, or 7.9%, while the financials sector climbed 8.22 points, or 3.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.17%, or $1.56, to $38.97 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 4.65%, or $1.86, to $41.85 [O/R]

The TSX is off 7.1% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALAMOS GOLD INC. -3.93% 10.03 Delayed Quote.30.27%
BOMBARDIER INC. -3.09% 0.47 Delayed Quote.-74.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 2.10% 15854.07 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.55 Delayed Quote.69.86%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.61 Delayed Quote.32.61%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.84 Delayed Quote.25.37%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.96 Delayed Quote.22.50%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.92 Delayed Quote.21.05%
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION 172.94 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 50.7 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 10.03 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 1.04 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.73 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
