TSX rises 2.1% to 15,854.07

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.10 percent to 15,854.07

Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd , up 69.9%, Baytex Energy Corp , up 25.4%, and Secure Energy Services Inc , higher by 22.5%.

Lagging shares were Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 7.1%, Alamos Gold Inc, down 3.9%, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, lower by 3.8%.

On the TSX 173 issues rose and 55 fell as a 3.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 378.2 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada , Bombardier Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

The TSX's energy group rose 6.76 points, or 7.9%, while the financials sector climbed 8.22 points, or 3.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.17%, or $1.56, to $38.97 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.65%, or $1.86, to $41.85 [O/R]

The TSX is off 7.1% for the year.