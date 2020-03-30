Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

03/30 05:01:03 pm
13038.5 PTS   +2.76%
TSX rises 2.76% to 13,038.50
03/27TSX falls on coronavirus worries, Bank of Canada cuts to near zero
03/27TSX falls 5.11% to 12,687.74
TSX rises 2.76% to 13,038.50

03/30/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.76 percent to 13,038.50 

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO?>, up 22.1%, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd? , up 18%, and Suncor Energy Inc? , higher by 15.5%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp?? , down 28.1%, Cineplex Inc?, down 12.4%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc?, lower by 11.6%.

* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 8 new lows, with total volume of 388.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 5.54 points, or 11.9%, while the financials sector climbed 6.50 points, or 2.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 5.72%, or $1.23, to $20.28 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 8.9%, or $2.22, to $22.71 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 23.6% for the year.

