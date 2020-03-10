TSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO?>, up 17.8%, MEG Energy Corp? , up 16.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp? , higher by 15.3%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd?? , down 15.1%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd?, down 7.8%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd?, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 173 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 38 new lows, with total volume of 571.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp , Cenovus Energy Inc and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.25 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector climbed 9.30 points, or 3.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 11.95%, or $3.72, to $34.85 a barrel. Brent crude rose 10.42%, or $3.58, to $37.94 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 12.3% for the year.