Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/10 04:55:05 pm
14958.09 PTS   +3.06%
05:06pTSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09
RE
03/09TSX falls 10.27% to 14,514.24
RE
03/09Investors dump Canadian stocks, bet on more rate cuts as oil slumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 3.06 percent to 14,958.09 

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO?>, up 17.8%, MEG Energy Corp? , up 16.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp? , higher by 15.3%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd?? , down 15.1%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd?, down 7.8%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd?, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 173 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 38 new lows, with total volume of 571.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp , Cenovus Energy Inc  and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.25 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector climbed 9.30 points, or 3.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 11.95%, or $3.72, to $34.85 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 10.42%, or $3.58, to $37.94 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 12.3% for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:06pTSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09
RE
03/09TSX falls 10.27% to 14,514.24
RE
03/09Investors dump Canadian stocks, bet on more rate cuts as oil slumps
RE
03/06TSX falls 2.29% to 16,175.02
RE
03/05TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99
RE
03/04Toronto stocks rise on commodity gains; BoC cuts interest rate
RE
03/03CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.78% to 16,423.62
RE
03/02GFL raises $1.4 billion in IPO amid volatile markets
RE
03/02TSX rises 1.78% to 16,553.26
RE
02/28TSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
OVINTIV INC. 4.07 Delayed Quote.37.97%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 2.89 Delayed Quote.16.53%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 5.19 Delayed Quote.15.33%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 7.98 Delayed Quote.14.49%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 0.72 Delayed Quote.12.50%
INTER PIPELINE LTD. 13.46 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. 2.47 Delayed Quote.-7.84%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 1.45 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.67 Delayed Quote.-14.10%
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.98 Delayed Quote.-15.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group