TSX rises 3.83% to 12,170.52

Leading the index were Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO?>, up 55.8%, Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA)? , up 25.1%, and Interfor Corp? , higher by 24%.

Lagging shares were Killam Apartment REIT?? , down 8.2%, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, down 7.0%, and Alaris Royalty Corp?, lower by 6.9%.

On the TSX 188 issues rose and 41 fell as a 4.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 46 new lows, with total volume of 526.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

The TSX's energy group rose 2.28 points, or 5.4%, while the financials sector climbed 6.05 points, or 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 23.12%, or $4.71, to $25.08 a barrel. Brent crude rose 13.02%, or $3.24, to $28.12 [O/R]

The TSX is off 28.7% for the year.