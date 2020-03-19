Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/19 05:12:01 pm
12170.52 PTS   +3.83%
06:49pTSX rises 3.83% to 12,170.52
RE
05:18pCanada's TSX recoups some recent losses, loonie steadies as oil rebounds
RE
01:11pCoronavirus, oil price war put Canada's crude sector 'on life support'
RE
TSX rises 3.83% to 12,170.52

03/19/2020 | 06:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 3.83 percent to 12,170.52 

Leading the index were Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO?>, up 55.8%, Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA)? , up 25.1%, and Interfor Corp? , higher by 24%.

Lagging shares were Killam Apartment REIT?? , down 8.2%, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, down 7.0%, and Alaris Royalty Corp?, lower by 6.9%.

On the TSX 188 issues rose and 41 fell as a 4.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 46 new lows, with total volume of 526.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Cenovus Energy Inc  and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

The TSX's energy group  rose 2.28 points, or 5.4%, while the financials sector climbed 6.05 points, or 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 23.12%, or $4.71, to $25.08 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 13.02%, or $3.24, to $28.12 [O/R]

The TSX is off 28.7% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -7.04% 42.92 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -8.19% 16.04 Delayed Quote.0.84%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 3.83% 12170.52 Delayed Quote.-27.56%
