TSX rises after two sessions of losses

* China's central bank lowered reverse repo rates and injected 1.2 trillion yuan of liquidity into the markets in a bid to soften the blow on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus. [CNY/]

* The technology and healthcare sectors rallied more than 1% each and led gains among the major Canadian sectors.

* At 09:47 a.m. ET (14:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.29 points, or 0.42%, at 17,391.78.

* Domestic data on Monday showed Canadian manufacturing activity expanded in January for the fifth straight month as a measure of new orders rose and business optimism strengthened, but the pace of growth remained sluggish.

* The energy sector dropped 0.3%, as U.S. crude prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.7%. [O/R]

* Oil prices fell after the coronavirus outbreak hit fuel demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 161 issues were higher, while 67 issues declined for a 2.40-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.12 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed POS Inc , which jumped 2.8% and Open Text Corp, which rose 2.9%.

* Semafo Inc fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while Oceanagold Corp was the second biggest decliner, down 4%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier and Bank Of Montreal.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 32.44 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)