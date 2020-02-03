Log in
TSX rises after two sessions of losses

02/03/2020 | 10:19am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday after two sessions of declines as China's move to infuse liquidity in its economy supported sentiment, but a slip in energy stocks due to lower oil prices capped gains.

* China's central bank lowered reverse repo rates and injected 1.2 trillion yuan of liquidity into the markets in a bid to soften the blow on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus. [CNY/]

* The technology and healthcare sectors rallied more than 1% each and led gains among the major Canadian sectors.

* At 09:47 a.m. ET (14:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.29 points, or 0.42%, at 17,391.78.

* Domestic data on Monday showed Canadian manufacturing activity expanded in January for the fifth straight month as a measure of new orders rose and business optimism strengthened, but the pace of growth remained sluggish.

* The energy sector dropped 0.3%, as U.S. crude prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.7%. [O/R]

* Oil prices fell after the coronavirus outbreak hit fuel demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 161 issues were higher, while 67 issues declined for a 2.40-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.12 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed POS Inc , which jumped 2.8% and Open Text Corp, which rose 2.9%.

* Semafo Inc fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while Oceanagold Corp was the second biggest decliner, down 4%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier and Bank Of Montreal.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 32.44 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.60% 2.61 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
BANK OF MONTREAL 0.60% 101.56 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BOMBARDIER INC. 3.66% 1.275 Delayed Quote.-36.27%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -0.35% 1.43 Delayed Quote.19.17%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -3.25% 30.13 Delayed Quote.9.12%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.84% 9.57 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
GOLD -0.95% 1573.98 Delayed Quote.4.78%
HEXO CORP. -1.19% 1.71 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
LIGHTSPEED POS INC. 2.07% 43.89 Delayed Quote.19.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.41% 55.78 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION -3.61% 2.625 Delayed Quote.8.63%
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 2.33% 46.5 Delayed Quote.2.09%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.36% 17415.93 Delayed Quote.2.63%
SEMAFO INC. -5.02% 2.62 Delayed Quote.3.33%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.68 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 1.03% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-23.02%
TILRAY, INC. -0.57% 17.42 Delayed Quote.2.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.37% 7.01245 Delayed Quote.0.54%
WTI 0.02% 51.09 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
