TSX rises as BoC holds rates, raises second-quarter growth forecast

07/10/2019 | 11:09am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and raised its second-quarter growth forecast as expected, while highlighting the risks that trade wars posed to the global economy.

At 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 88.19 points, or 0.53%, at 16,633.4.

The Canadian central bank, which has sat on the sidelines since last October amid an economic slowdown, maintained its key overnight rate at 1.75% and made no mention of future rate moves.

The bank raised its second-quarter annualized growth forecast to 2.3% from 1.3%, in part due to temporary factors such as the reversal of weather-related softness and a surge in oil-exports.

The financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 0.4%.

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 2.3%.

The as U.S. crude prices were up 3%, while Brent crude added 2.8%. [O/R]

Oil prices rose after industry data showed U.S. inventories fell more than expected and as major U.S. producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico before a storm.

On the TSX, 165 issues were higher, while 63 issues declined for a 2.62-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 34.87 million shares traded.

The top percentage gainers on the TSX were Gran Tierra Energy, which jumped 7.8% after and operations update followed by shares of Torex Gold Resources, which rose 6.1%.

Canntrust Holdings fell 7.2%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Interfor Corp, down 2%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Street Capital Group and Canntrust Holdings.

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 57.94 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC -13.11% 4.15 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
ENCANA CORP 2.21% 6.47 Delayed Quote.-19.54%
INTERFOR CORP -0.78% 12.7 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.31% 16590.38 Delayed Quote.14.94%
STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC -1.52% 0.65 Delayed Quote.10.00%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 10.72% 15.04 Delayed Quote.4.85%
