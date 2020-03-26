Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/26 10:43:46 am
13499.4 PTS   +2.74%
10:23aTSX rises as Ottawa doubles stimulus package
RE
03/25TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23
RE
03/24TSX rises 11.96% to 12,571.08
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX rises as Ottawa doubles stimulus package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 10:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after Ottawa voted to almost double an aid package aimed at helping people and businesses deal with losses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Legislators handed out a package worth C$52 billion ($36.62 billion), up from an initial C$27 billion outlined last week.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 206.75 points, or 1.57%, at 13,345.98.

All of the index's 11 major sectors were up, with the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, gaining 1.9% as prices of gold edged higher. [O/R]

A large exporter of commodities including oil and gold, Canada has been exposed to the wild swings in prices of metals and crude. The main index has lost about 25% from its record February closing high.

Meanwhile, Ontario, the world's biggest sub-sovereign debtor, forecast on Wednesday a jump in its 2020-21 budget deficit as it provides a C$17 billion ($12 billion) financial package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The energy sector climbed 1.4%, while the financials sector gained 1.5%.

Investors and analysts, however, are bracing for Canadian banks to be hit harder than they were during the global financial crisis despite stronger balance sheets.

On the TSX, 185 issues were higher, while 43 issues declined for a 4.30-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 37.23 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of cannabis producer Hexo Corp , which jumped 14.7%, followed by shares of aircraft repair and overhaul services provider Chorus Aviation, which rose 13.1%.

Hudbay Minerals fell 6.6%, the most on the TSX.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier and Aurora Cannabis.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there was one new 52-week high and 10 new lows, with total volume of 62.49 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 13.21% 1.2 Delayed Quote.-62.01%
BOMBARDIER INC. 7.00% 0.53 Delayed Quote.-74.09%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 22.73% 4.34 Delayed Quote.-56.49%
HEXO CORP. 12.37% 1.46 Delayed Quote.-47.34%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 10.98% 2.63 Delayed Quote.-49.26%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 3.01% 13539.13 Delayed Quote.-30.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:23aTSX rises as Ottawa doubles stimulus package
RE
03/25TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23
RE
03/24TSX rises 11.96% to 12,571.08
RE
03/24Canada's TSX notches record gain as stimulus hopes climb
RE
03/23Canada's TSX slumps to eight-year low, loonie falls as virus spreads
RE
03/20TSX falls 2.62% to 11,851.81
RE
03/20TSX extends weekly decline, loonie rally ebbs as economic outlook dims
RE
03/19TSX rises 3.83% to 12,170.52
RE
03/19Canada's TSX recoups some recent losses, loonie steadies as oil rebounds
RE
03/19Coronavirus, oil price war put Canada's crude sector 'on life support'
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 7.7 Delayed Quote.27.27%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 1.21 Delayed Quote.26.04%
METHANEX CORPORATION 20.76 Delayed Quote.24.24%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 4.32 Delayed Quote.22.73%
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION 26.81 Delayed Quote.18.31%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 10.66 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 16.57 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.56 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.345 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
CAMECO CORPORATION 9.15 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group