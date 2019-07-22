Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/22 10:07:46 am
16520.19 PTS   +0.21%
09:56aTSX rises as energy stocks gain on higher oil prices
RE
07/19TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,485.94
RE
07/18TSX rises 0.06 percent to 16,494.23
RE
TSX rises as energy stocks gain on higher oil prices

07/22/2019 | 09:56am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil prices.

** At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 25 points, or 0.15%, at 16,510.94.

** Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

** The energy sector climbed 0.2% as oil prices rose on concerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the energy-rich Gulf. [O/R]

** U.S. crude prices were up 0.5%, while Brent crude added 0.8%.

** The financials sector gained 0.1%.

** The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold prices held steady. [GOL/]

** Statistics Canada said wholesale trade fell 1.8% in May after five months of gains, as sales in the motor vehicle and auto parts industries dropped.

** Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted an increase of 0.5% in May from April. The national statistics agency said wholesale inventories increased for a ninth consecutive month, jumping 1.1%, while sales volume decreased by 1.9%.

** On the TSX, 147 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 2.01-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 6.45 million shares traded.

** The top percentage gainers on the TSX were First Majestic Silver, which jumped 1.6% followed by Home Capital Group, which rose 1.5%.

** SNC Lavalin fell 6.9%, the most on the TSX, after the construction and engineering firm withdrew its forecast for 2019, on significantly lower results as it considers options for its resources unit and exits fixed-price contracts.

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nemaska Lithium Inc, Royal Bank of Canada and Fission Uranium.

** The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

** Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 13.79 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

