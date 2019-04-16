Log in
TSX rises as financials, energy stocks gain

04/16/2019 | 10:22am EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by financials and energy stocks as positive economic data from major economies fueled risk appetite, while a drop in gold kept a check on further gains.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 32.64 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,548.1.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

* The energy sector climbed 0.3 percent as crude edged above $71 a barrel, supported by falling Venezuelan and Iranian exports. [O/R]

* U.S. crude and Brent crude prices were up 0.1 percent each. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.3 percent, led by gains in Element Fleet Management and ECN Capital Corp.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.8 percent as gold prices fell to three-month lows. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.29-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.26 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canopy Growth Co, up 4.6 percent, followed by Lundin Mining, up 4.3 percent.

* Eldorado Gold fell 4.7 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by CI Financial, down 4.0 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences, Aurora Cannabis and Yamana Gold Inc.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 72 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 31.85 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

