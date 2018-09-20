Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/20 05:07:46 pm
16161.38 PTS   +0.07%
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHT : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
09/05CRESCENT POINT : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforc..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

TSX rises as financials, heathcare stocks gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 04:17pm CEST
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

(Reuters) - The heavyweight financial sector pushed Canada's main index higher on Thursday and a rise in shares of cannabis producers boosted the healthcare sector.

* Shares of lenders Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank gained between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis up 11.6 percent. The company is looking to list its shares in the U.S. in October, according to a Financial Post report.

** Canopy Growth, up 4.5 percent, was the second biggest gainer on the main index.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, the healthcare sector's 3 percent rise being the highest.

* At 9:52 a.m. ET (13:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.61 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,188.53.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he wanted to see flexibility from the United States if the two sides are to reach a deal on renewing NAFTA.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.4 percent, as gold prices gained after the dollar slumped, its safe-haven appeal lessened as fears over U.S.-China trade tensions faded. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 139 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 30.99 million shares traded.

* New Gold fell 6.9 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Trican Well Service, down 5.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were RNC Minerals, Aurora Cannabis and Neovasc.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 62.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -1.09% 42.02 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.83% 26616.52 Delayed Quote.6.82%
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION -4.45% 2.255 Delayed Quote.-16.01%
NASDAQ 100 1.05% 7568.6614 Delayed Quote.17.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.96% 8026.116 Delayed Quote.15.25%
S&P 500 0.12% 2907.93 Real-time Quote.8.63%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.23% 16184.07 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD -7.17% 2.33 Delayed Quote.-39.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09/17GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/12Canadian miner New Gold explores sale, sources say
RE
09/05CRESCENT POINT ENERGY : names new CEO, plans to cut 17 percent of workforce
RE
08/09Canada Goose shares jump on smaller-than-expected loss
RE
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
03:13pCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : Media Advisory - Over 60 leading Canadian c..
PU
03:09pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : BURGER KING® Restaurants Launch New Crispy Chi..
BU
03:08pTMX : CFO John McKenzie to speak at CIBC’s 17th Annual Eastern Institution..
PU
03:05pBOMBARDIER : completes world-first ERTMS tests in Sweden
AQ
03:01pTMX : CFO John McKenzie to speak at CIBC's 17th Annual Eastern Institutional Inv..
AQ
02:47pALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares September Dividend
AQ
02:47pALTUS : Announces Disposition of Real Matters Shares
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
AURORA CANNABIS INC 11.67 Delayed Quote.7.36%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 65.73 Delayed Quote.3.58%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 7.05 Delayed Quote.3.37%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 17.36 Delayed Quote.3.09%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 27.61 Delayed Quote.3.02%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.69 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION 2.255 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CELESTICA INC 14.08 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD 2.33 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
NEW GOLD INC 1.3 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.