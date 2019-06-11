TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy shares

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 59.24 points, or 0.37%, at 16,275.5.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector which climbed 0.9%.

* Oil rose further above $62 a barrel on Tuesday as firmer equities and expectations that OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply countered concern about slowing economies and demand.

* The U.S. crude prices were up 0.8%, while Brent crude added 0.4%.

* The financials sector gained 0.4%.

* Also helping the main index was a 6% rise in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, after the company named Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards interim president and chief executive officer.

* On the TSX, 163 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.51-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 21.14 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of BRP Inc, which jumped 8.8%, closely followed by those of SNC-Lavalin.

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Endeavour Mining, down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy, BCE Inc and Genenews Limited.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.28 million shares.

