TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy shares

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 59.24 points, or 0.37%, at 16,275.5.
* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector which climbed 0.9%.
* Oil rose further above $62 a barrel on Tuesday as firmer equities and expectations that OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply countered concern about slowing economies and demand.
* The U.S. crude prices were up 0.8%, while Brent crude added 0.4%.
* The financials sector gained 0.4%.
* Also helping the main index was a 6% rise in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, after the company named Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards interim president and chief executive officer.
* On the TSX, 163 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.51-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 21.14 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of BRP Inc, which jumped 8.8%, closely followed by those of SNC-Lavalin.
* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Endeavour Mining, down 1.5%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy, BCE Inc and Genenews Limited.
* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and three new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 29.28 million shares.
