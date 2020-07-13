Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

07/13 10:57:46 am
15828.24 PTS   +0.73%
10:45aTSX rises as producer prices gain in June
09:38aTSX opens higher as producer prices rise in June
07/10CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after domestic unemployment rate in June falls
TSX rises as producer prices gain in June

07/13/2020 | 10:45am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by material stocks, as data showed producer prices gained 0.4% in June from a month earlier on higher prices for energy and petroleum products.

* Energy and petroleum prices jumped 11.7%, largely led by an increase in refined petroleum products, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary flash estimate.

* Investors will be watching out for the Bank of Canada latest interest rate decision and its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday.

* Material stocks, which were among the biggest percentage gainers on the main index, added 1.7% helped by higher gold prices.

* Prices of bullion firmed above the key $1,800 an ounce level on Monday, supported by uncertainty over the impact of surging coronavirus cases and a subdued dollar.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.96 points, or 0.37%, at 15,771.78.

* The energy sector dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

* OceanaGold Corp, fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd dropped 2.2%.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 93 issues declined for a 1.30-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.85 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals Inc , which jumped 6.5%, and Aphria Inc , which rose 6.2%, after Stifel raised target price to C$8 from C$5.30.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, B2gold Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 36.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 11.32% 6.52 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
B2GOLD CORP. 1.24% 8.18 Delayed Quote.54.89%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. -1.84% 5.88 Delayed Quote.-54.62%
GOLD 0.41% 1806.245 Delayed Quote.18.53%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 4.34% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-14.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 42.595986 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION -2.65% 3.305 Delayed Quote.32.94%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.57% 15819.16 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. -4.35% 3.09 Delayed Quote.-61.98%
WTI 0.40% 40.265 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC. 13.54 Delayed Quote.6.70%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 23.86 Delayed Quote.6.23%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 15.9 Delayed Quote.6.21%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 12.07 Delayed Quote.4.87%
SEMAFO INC. 4.77 Delayed Quote.4.61%
OVINTIV INC. 12.85 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. 3.08 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 3.5 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.77 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 26.78 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
