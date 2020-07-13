TSX rises as producer prices gain in June

* Energy and petroleum prices jumped 11.7%, largely led by an increase in refined petroleum products, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary flash estimate.

* Investors will be watching out for the Bank of Canada latest interest rate decision and its quarterly monetary policy report on Wednesday.

* Material stocks, which were among the biggest percentage gainers on the main index, added 1.7% helped by higher gold prices.

* Prices of bullion firmed above the key $1,800 an ounce level on Monday, supported by uncertainty over the impact of surging coronavirus cases and a subdued dollar.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.96 points, or 0.37%, at 15,771.78.

* The energy sector dropped 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

* OceanaGold Corp, fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while Seven Generations Energy Ltd dropped 2.2%.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 93 issues declined for a 1.30-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.85 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals Inc , which jumped 6.5%, and Aphria Inc , which rose 6.2%, after Stifel raised target price to C$8 from C$5.30.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, B2gold Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 36.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)