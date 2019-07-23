Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/23 10:26:16 am
16566.83 PTS   +0.29%
10:13aTSX rises, mirrors gain in global equities
RE
07/22TSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88
RE
07/19TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,485.94
RE
TSX rises, mirrors gain in global equities

07/23/2019 | 10:13am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equities as investors anticipate major central banks to cut interest rates in the near future.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 49.35 points, or 0.3%, at 16,568.23.

A speeding autos sector and hopes for even lower borrowing costs buoyed world stocks on Tuesday. [MKTS/GLOB]

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

The energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2%, while Brent crude added 0.1%. [O/R]

The financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 0.4%. The industrials sector <.GSPTTIN> rose 0.1%.

However, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year and the next, warning that more U.S.-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further slow growth, weaken investment and disrupt supply chains.

On the TSX, 156 issues were higher, while 71 issues declined for a 2.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.66 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canfor Corp, which jumped 5.3%, followed by shares of Interfor Corp, which rose 3.3%.

SNC Lavalin fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by those of Semafo Inc , which fell 3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nemaska Lithium Inc, Royal Nickel and Erdene Resource Development.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 21.87 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANFOR CORPORATION 6.70% 11.2 Delayed Quote.-34.85%
ERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP. 14.29% 0.24 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
INTERFOR CORP 6.40% 12.99 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
NEMASKA LITHIUM INC 5.33% 0.395 Delayed Quote.-55.15%
ROYAL NICKEL CORP -2.83% 0.515 Delayed Quote.20.83%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.33% 16571.26 Delayed Quote.15.10%
SEMAFO INC. -1.01% 5.36 Delayed Quote.85.08%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC -7.35% 22.04 Delayed Quote.-44.45%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANFOR CORPORATION 11.15 Delayed Quote.6.70%
INTERFOR CORP 12.97 Delayed Quote.6.40%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 55.52 Delayed Quote.5.67%
BRP INC 45.85 Delayed Quote.4.56%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 11 Delayed Quote.4.56%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 68.77 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 34.35 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
HEXO CORP 6.06 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 0.79 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 22.05 Delayed Quote.-7.35%
Heatmap :
