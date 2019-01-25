TSX rises on gains in material shares

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.89 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,313.67.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors rose, led by a 1.3 percent gain in the materials sector.

* Among the materials shares, gold miners were boosted by prices of spot gold, which rose 1.1 percent to $1,293.72 an ounce. [GOL/]

* The energy sector edged up 0.2 percent, as U.S. crude prices were up 0.5 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent. [O/R]

* The financials sector edged down 0.1 percent, while the industrials sector marginally rose 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 148 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.97-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with traded volume touching 19.22 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canfor Corp, which rose 8.1 percent and Interfor Corp, which increased 7.6 percent.

* Descartes Systems Group Inc fell 2.3 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was TransAlta Corp, down 2.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume touching 30.32 million shares.

