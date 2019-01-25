Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/25 10:59:46 am
15336.71 PTS   +0.37%
10:43aTSX rises on gains in material shares
RE
01/24TSX opens flat after U.S. Commerce Secretary's comment tempers trade optimism
RE
01/23TSX gains as Poloz assures economy in good shape
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises on gains in material shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 10:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Friday, driven by shares of precious metal miners as demand for gold, a safe-haven asset, rose due to concerns on global economic growth and political uncertainties.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.89 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,313.67.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors rose, led by a 1.3 percent gain in the materials sector.

* Among the materials shares, gold miners were boosted by prices of spot gold, which rose 1.1 percent to $1,293.72 an ounce. [GOL/]

* The energy sector edged up 0.2 percent, as U.S. crude prices were up 0.5 percent per barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent. [O/R]

* The financials sector edged down 0.1 percent, while the industrials sector marginally rose 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 148 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.97-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with traded volume touching 19.22 million shares.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canfor Corp, which rose 8.1 percent and Interfor Corp, which increased 7.6 percent.

* Descartes Systems Group Inc fell 2.3 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was TransAlta Corp, down 2.3 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Bombardier Inc and Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume touching 30.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC 1.58% 8.91 Delayed Quote.30.38%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 0.78% 1.96 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANFOR CORPORATION 4.16% 18.1 Delayed Quote.4.78%
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC -1.90% 40.32 Delayed Quote.13.21%
GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD 4.87% 3.6 Delayed Quote.41.87%
INTERFOR CORP 2.89% 16.94 Delayed Quote.5.55%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.21% 15320.36 Delayed Quote.6.18%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION -1.41% 6.99 Delayed Quote.27.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:43aTSX rises on gains in material shares
RE
01/24TSX opens flat after U.S. Commerce Secretary's comment tempers trade optimism
RE
01/23TSX gains as Poloz assures economy in good shape
RE
01/23TSX opens higher on gains in consumer discretionary, energy shares
RE
01/23TSX futures gain as oil prices edge higher
RE
01/22Energy shares pull down TSX after a 12-day long rally
RE
01/22Energy shares pull down TSX at open after 12-day long rally
RE
01/22TSX futures down on lower oil prices
RE
01/21TSX climbs to seven-week high as financials advance
RE
01/18TSX rises 0.61 percent
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:16aLINAMAR : Announces TSX Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
10:11aLOBLAW : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
09:38aMORNEAU SHEPELL : releases the results of its Performance Universe of Pension Ma..
AQ
09:36aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Board Increases and Declares Dividend
AQ
09:30aBOMBARDIER : to acquire Global 7500 aircraft wing program from Triumph Group Inc..
AQ
09:16aTRANSALTA : Announces Retirement Plans for Timothy Faithfull and Gordon Giffin
PR
09:02aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : RBC and TRIEC Announce National Expansion of Career Mento..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CRONOS GROUP INC 21.13 Delayed Quote.73.91%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 62.72 Delayed Quote.6.27%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 7.43 Delayed Quote.5.84%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 2.21 Delayed Quote.5.74%
NEW GOLD INC 1.48 Delayed Quote.5.71%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 83.97 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 7 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
CI FINANCIAL CORP 18.14 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 69.77 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 40.29 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.