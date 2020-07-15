Log in
TSX rises on jump in May factory sales

07/15/2020 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as data showed a 10.7% jump in May factory sales, suggesting a pickup in economic activity following coronavirus lockdowns.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 145.52 points, or 0.91%, at 16,053.97.

* Canada's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.25%, and said it will hold rates there until the economic impact of the pandemic is absorbed, while warning that growth will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.

* The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine and domestic data showed a rebound in factory sales.

* Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc said on Wednesday it intends to urge SolGold shareholders to replace the company's entire board, a day after rejecting the London-listed miner's takeover offer for the second time.

* The energy sector climbed 2.7% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5%.

* The financials sector gained 1.8%. The industrials sector rose 1.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,806.1 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 172 issues were higher, while 49 issues declined for a 3.51-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Air Canada, which jumped 5.0% and Genworth MI Canada Inc, which rose 4.9%.

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd fell 3.2%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Kinross Gold Corp, down 3.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Karora Resources Inc, up 1.6%; Air Canada, up 5.0% and Cenovus Energy Inc, up 4.8%.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 41.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 6.69% 17.15 Delayed Quote.-66.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.95235 Delayed Quote.3.71%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.06% 1.71038 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 78.675 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.69% 0.69502 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 4.99% 6.31 Delayed Quote.-54.47%
GENWORTH MI CANADA INC. 7.19% 34.13 Delayed Quote.-43.95%
GOLD 0.09% 1811.76 Delayed Quote.18.79%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION -2.19% 10.31 Delayed Quote.62.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.63% 43.28 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.18% 0.89185 Delayed Quote.1.90%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.32% 16115.43 Delayed Quote.-6.77%
SILVER -0.04% 19.3289 Delayed Quote.7.22%
SOLGOLD PLC 4.87% 22.23199 Delayed Quote.6.00%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD. -1.02% 13.62 Delayed Quote.35.40%
WTI 0.32% 40.64 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
