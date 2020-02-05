Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/05 10:12:01 am
17633.14 PTS   +0.69%
TSX rises on reports of effective coronavirus drugs

02/05/2020 | 10:08am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by a 3% surge in energy stocks, as sentiment was lifted by reports of drug breakthroughs in treating the fast-spreading coronavirus.

* The energy sector was set to post its biggest percentage gain in two months, as oil prices soared on media reports that scientists have developed a drug to treat the disease that has killed 490 people in China. [O/R]

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were MEG Energy Corp , which jumped 7.5% and Cenovus Energy, which rose 5.6%.

* Also boosting sentiment was data that showed Canada posted a narrower-than-expected trade deficit of C$370 million ($279 million) in December, largely on higher crude exports.

* At 09:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was on course for their third straight session of gains up 111.68 points, or 0.64%, at 17,624.41

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,553.7 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 54 issues declined for a 3.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.07 million shares traded.

* Bombardier fell 5.2% and was the biggest decliner on the TSX, after surging nearly 18% in the previous session on talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron.

* The second biggest decliner was NovaGold Resources, down 1.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier and StageZero Life Sciences.

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 84 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 35.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOMBARDIER INC. 17.69% 1.46 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 5.53% 12.25 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
GOLD 0.06% 1554.22 Delayed Quote.4.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.74% 56.06 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 5.20% 7.28 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. -2.07% 11.82 Delayed Quote.3.87%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.75% 17650.47 Delayed Quote.1.49%
STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD. 10.00% 0.055 Delayed Quote.11.11%
TEXTRON 0.98% 51.35 Delayed Quote.3.79%
WTI 3.41% 51.5 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.53 Delayed Quote.17.69%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 2.25 Delayed Quote.6.64%
ALACER GOLD CORP. 6.15 Delayed Quote.6.59%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 1.82 Delayed Quote.5.81%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 12.21 Delayed Quote.5.53%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 13.35 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 12.6 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION 25.25 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 11.82 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 23.1 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
