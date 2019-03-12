Log in
TSX rises to 5-month high led by materials, energy stocks

03/12/2019 | 10:26am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a five-month high on Tuesday as energy shares gained on higher oil prices and materials companies got a boost from an uptick in gold prices.

* At 9:55 a.m. ET (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.07 points, or 0.16 percent, at 16,131.31.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the material sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, as gold prices edged up.

* The energy sector further boosted the index, rising 0.9 percent as oil prices rose on the day.

* The industrials and the technology sector were marginally lower.

* Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart, but held near its strongest in nearly a week.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.50-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 21.11 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold Corp, which jumped 4.1 percent, and Peyto Exploration and Development Corp, which rose 3.5 percent.

* Empire Company Ltd fell 5 percent, the most on the TSX, after Desjardins cut its price target on the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Niko Resources Ltd and Village Farms International Inc.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 38 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 40.03 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 25594.72 Delayed Quote.9.96%
NASDAQ 100 0.21% 7179.692104 Delayed Quote.10.83%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.17% 7570.674978 Delayed Quote.11.65%
S&P 500 0.27% 2790.08 Delayed Quote.11.03%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.18% 16134.22 Delayed Quote.11.68%
