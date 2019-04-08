TSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 25.38 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,370.77.

* The three countries struck the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) on Sept. 30, but the deal has not ended trade tensions in North America. If ratification is delayed much longer, it could become hostage to electoral politics.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with the financials sector off by 0.4 percent.

* Shares of CI Financial Corp and Brookfield Asset Management were top losers among financials.

* However, the energy sector climbed 1.1 percent, as oil prices rose to five-month highs on OPEC cuts.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent, while Brent crude added 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.6 percent as gold and copper prices rose.

* On the TSX, 116 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.12 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were MEG Energy Corp and Crescent Point Energy Group, rising 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

* Canada Goose Holdings fell 2.1 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Cronos Group Inc, down 1.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences, Stornoway Diamond and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 28 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 20.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)