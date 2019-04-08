Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/08 10:38:46 am
16365.39 PTS   -0.19%
10:20aTSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries
RE
04/05Energy Leads Canada Stocks as Oil Prices Climb
DJ
04/05Energy shares drive TSX to seven-month highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track to snap a five-day run of gains on Monday after financial stocks declined and as the chances of ratifying a pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada this year receded.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 25.38 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,370.77.

* The three countries struck the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA) on Sept. 30, but the deal has not ended trade tensions in North America. If ratification is delayed much longer, it could become hostage to electoral politics.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with the financials sector off by 0.4 percent.

* Shares of CI Financial Corp and Brookfield Asset Management were top losers among financials.

* However, the energy sector climbed 1.1 percent, as oil prices rose to five-month highs on OPEC cuts.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.9 percent, while Brent crude added 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.6 percent as gold and copper prices rose.

* On the TSX, 116 issues were higher, while 115 issues declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.12 million shares traded.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were MEG Energy Corp and Crescent Point Energy Group, rising 4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

* Canada Goose Holdings fell 2.1 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by Cronos Group Inc, down 1.7 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences, Stornoway Diamond and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 28 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 20.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:20aTSX set to end five-day rally as financials fall, USMCA worries
RE
04/05Energy Leads Canada Stocks as Oil Prices Climb
DJ
04/05Energy shares drive TSX to seven-month highs
RE
04/04Toronto Stocks Edge Higher on Energy, Metals Sectors
DJ
04/04Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont's $10 billion takeover offer
RE
04/04TSX subdued after three-day rally as gold miners slide
RE
04/03TSX opens higher on trade optimism
RE
04/02TSX muted after biggest jump in six weeks
RE
04/01Canadian Stocks End Higher
DJ
04/01China data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:01aSNC LAVALIN : Direct link between CDPQ, SNC-Lavalin, says V D Satheesan
AQ
10:01aRUSSEL METALS : 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call
AQ
10:00aSNC LAVALIN : Congress attacks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over 'tainted' Canadia..
AQ
09:55aAIR CANADA : BARBADOS-AVIATION-Air Canada makes emergency landing - passenger di..
AQ
09:48aQUEBECOR : TVA Group closes acquisition of Incendo
PU
09:40aSNC LAVALIN : reaches an agreement to sell 10.01% stake of Highway 407 ETR to OM..
AQ
09:40aSUPERIOR PLUS : Announces April 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP 4.67 Delayed Quote.5.18%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 3.31 Delayed Quote.5.08%
BRP INC 39.77 Delayed Quote.3.76%
MEG ENERGY CORP 5.7 Delayed Quote.3.64%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC 5.18 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CCL INDUSTRIES INC. 54.31 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
CHORUS AVIATION INC 7.25 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
CRONOS GROUP INC 24.13 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP 48.02 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. 21.64 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About