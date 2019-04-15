TSX slightly lower as oil prices ease

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 29.33 points, or 0.18 percent, at 16,451.2.

* Five of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the energy sector.

* Energy stocks dropped 0.3 percent as U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent, while Brent crude lost 0.6 percent.

* Oil eased with Brent futures falling below $71 per barrel on signals that Russia may exit production cuts.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.6 percent as gold prices fell on improved risk appetite.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.44-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.15 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lundin Mining, which jumped 7.3 percent after it said it would buy gold-copper mine of Yamana Gold Inc in Brazil for more than $1 billion as it looks to beef up its base metals portfolio. Yamana Gold fell 3.8 percent.

* Aphria Inc fell 13.7 percent, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly revenue that missed expectations.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences, Aphria and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 24.67 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)