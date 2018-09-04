Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
TSX slips after NAFTA talks falls through

09/04/2018 | 04:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday in a broad decline due to weak sentiment after the country failed on Friday to reach a deal with the United States to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there was no need to keep Canada in the NAFTA and warned Congress not to meddle with the trade negotiations or he would terminate the trilateral trade pact altogether.

* The financials slipped 0.6 percent and was the biggest drag on the main index. Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank fell between 0.4 percent and 0.83 percent.

* The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday amid an uncertain outlook for Canada's trading arrangement with the United States and ahead of an interest rate decision this week by the Bank of Canada.

* At 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.03 points, or 0.59 percent, at 16,166.85.

* All of the index's 11 major sectors were in the red. The materials sector, led the fall with a 1.6 percent drop.

* Gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,193 an ounce, while copper prices declined 2.6 percent to $5,814 a ton.

* On the TSX, 36 issues were higher, while 205 issues declined for a 5.69-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 30.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers and most heavily traded stocks on the TSX were cannabis companies. Canopy Growth Co jumped 4.5 percent and Aphria Inc rose 4.2 percent.

* Tahoe Resources fell 16.7 percent, the most on the TSX, after Guatemala's highest court upheld the suspension of licenses at Tahoe's Escobal mine, one of the world's biggest silver mines, and at the company's smaller Juan Bosco mine.

The second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals, which fell 6.4 percent.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and 11 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and 25 new lows, with total volume of 46.76 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -0.18% 36.85 Delayed Quote.15.27%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 8.12% 64.09 Delayed Quote.100.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 25856.58 Delayed Quote.5.04%
INVESTA OFFICE FUND -0.19% 5.32 End-of-day quote.16.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.58% 7609.8073 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 8070.3073 Delayed Quote.17.47%
NEW GOLD INC (PRE-MERGER) -7.42% 1.185 Delayed Quote.-69.01%
ROYAL MAIL -1.56% 454.2 Delayed Quote.1.99%
S&P 500 0.01% 2901.51 Real-time Quote.8.52%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.31% 16198.79 Delayed Quote.0.33%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 64.48 Delayed Quote.8.12%
APHRIA INC 18.01 Delayed Quote.6.07%
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 3.83 Delayed Quote.3.51%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.54 End-of-day quote.2.42%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 4.595 Delayed Quote.1.88%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 5.81 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 6.87 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 15.34 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
NEW GOLD INC (PRE-MERGER) 1.185 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
TAHOE RESOURCES INC 3.66 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
Heatmap :
