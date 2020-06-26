TSX slips as energy stocks fall on virus concerns

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by the energy sector as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes for fuel demand recovery.

* Fears linger that a spike in COVID-19 infections in southern U.S. states could stall the demand recovery, as they are among the biggest gasoline consumers.

* The energy sector dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude prices fell 0.4% a barrel, however Brent crude added 0.2%.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.57 points, or 0.45%, at 15,376.57.

* The financials sector slipped 1%, while the industrials sector rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% even though gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,764.7 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 53 issues were higher, while 162 issues declined for a 3.06-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 12.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was SEMAFO Inc , which jumped 1.5% after Endeavour Mining Corp received clearance for its acquisition of SEMAFO.

* It was followed by BRP Inc , which rose 1.5%.

* Corus Entertainment Inc fell 8.6%, the most on the TSX, after the company missed Q3 earnings, followed by Knight Therapeutics Inc , which lost 3.6% after the pharma company reported disappointing Q1 results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd, down 8%; Nutrien Ltd , down 0.7% and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, down 1.1%.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 25.81 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)