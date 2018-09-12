Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
TSX slips as financial stocks weigh

09/12/2018 | 04:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Toronto Stock Exchange sing is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main index slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by the heavyweight financial sector.

The financial sector slipped 0.3 percent as shares of Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal fell between 0.3 and 0.4 percent.

In a bright spot, shares of Bausch Health Companies jumped 15 percent, helping the healthcare sector rise 3.9 percent. The company's shares rose after it resolved intellectual property litigation related to its bowel disorder drug, Xifaxan, with Actavis Laboratories.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.39 points, or 0.13 percent, at 16,073.86.

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were lower.

Canada is ready to offer the United States limited access to the Canadian dairy market as a concession in negotiations to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, two Canadian sources said on Tuesday.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices jumped and investors grew more optimistic of a deal to renew the NAFTA trade pact.

The energy sector climbed 0.7 percent as crude oil prices gained after a drop in U.S. crude inventories and as the prospect of the loss of Iranian supply added to concerns over the delicate balance between consumption and production. [O/R]

On the TSX, 106 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.21-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 39.08 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of New Gold Inc, which jumped 16.5 percent after the company named a new chief executive officer.

The top decliner on the TSX was Altagas, which fell 2.8 percent, followed by Empire Co, down 2.7 percent.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel, Aurora Cannabis and New Gold.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 16 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 72.39 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NEW GOLD INC 1.21 Delayed Quote.17.48%
HUDSON'S BAY CO 11.2 Delayed Quote.5.86%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 10.88 Delayed Quote.4.92%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 21.64 Delayed Quote.4.44%
SEMAFO INC. 3.14 Delayed Quote.3.97%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 76.2 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 65.37 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
EMPIRE COMPANY LIMITED 24.79 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
ALTAGAS LTD 24.425 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CES ENERGY SOLUTIONS CORP 4.225 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
