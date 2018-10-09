Log in
10/09 04:59:31 pm
15890.36 PTS   -0.35%
TSX slips as global growth worries weigh

10/09/2018 | 04:25pm CEST
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell broadly on Tuesday, taking cues from world markets, after the International Monetary Fund cut its forecasts for global economic growth, blaming tariff war.

** The IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, saying the U.S-China trade war was taking a toll and emerging markets were struggling with tighter liquidity and capital outflows.

** Nine of the 11 major sectors were lower, led by the materials sector's 0.88 percent fall.

** The sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was weighed by gold prices, which fell due to a stronger dollar and bullish U.S. interest rate outlook. [GOL/]

** At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.08 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,869.09.

** On the macro front, data from the national housing agency showed Canadian housing starts fell in September, compared with the previous month, as multiple urban starts tumbled 8.9 percent, offsetting a 2 percent rise in single-detached urban starts.

** On the TSX, 57 issues were higher, while 182 issues declined for a 3.19-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 25.38 million shares traded.

** The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were cannabis producer Canopy Growth Co, which jumped 3.7 percent, followed by New Gold, which rose 3.0 percent.

** Ritchie Bros Auctioneers fell 8.1 percent, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was packaging products and paper company Cascades, which slipped 6.6 percent.

** Among the most heavily traded shares by volume was Aurora Cannabis and Wallbridge Mining Co.

** The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 14 new lows.

** Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and 63 new lows, with total volume of 44.59 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.02% 285.46 Delayed Quote.24.34%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.14% 26456.56 Delayed Quote.7.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 7374.6604 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.16% 7750.4458 Delayed Quote.12.82%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.36% 15891.26 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.10% 50.62 Delayed Quote.9.82%
SUPREMEX INC 0.00% 3.6 Delayed Quote.-20.18%
