Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 10:58:16 am
16869.36 PTS   -0.05%
10:05aTSX snaps six-day run on U.S.-China trade deal jitters, energy drag
RE
11/08TSX rises 0.43% to 16,877.42
RE
11/07TSX rises 0.36% to 16,805.75
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX snaps six-day run on U.S.-China trade deal jitters, energy drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:05am EST
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after rallying for six days, dragged by energy companies tracking lower oil prices, while investors stayed cautious on renewed uncertainty over a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

** At 09:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.39 points, or 0.23%, at 16,838.03.

** Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were fell, led by the energy sector which dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude prices fell 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.1%.

** The financials sector slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector fell 0.2%.

** The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.2% even though gold futures remained unchanged at $1,461 an ounce.

** Open Text Corp rose nearly 2% after the company agreed to buy cloud security company Carbonite Inc for nearly $800 million in cash.

** On the TSX, 87 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.26 million shares traded.

** The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd and Ballard Power Systems Inc.

** Premium Brands Holding Corp fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Semafo Inc .

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Katanga Mining Ltd, Aurora Cannabis and Beta Pro Natural Gas.

** The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

** Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 18.51 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -2.58% 4.85 Delayed Quote.-25.81%
KATANGA MINING LIMITED -3.03% 0.165 Delayed Quote.-68.27%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 16860.91 Delayed Quote.17.84%
SEMAFO INC. -5.38% 2.955 Delayed Quote.7.12%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 1.67% 0.61 Delayed Quote.-73.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:05aTSX snaps six-day run on U.S.-China trade deal jitters, energy drag
RE
11/08TSX rises 0.43% to 16,877.42
RE
11/07TSX rises 0.36% to 16,805.75
RE
11/06TSX rises 0.38% to 16,745.64
RE
11/05TSX rises 0.07% to 16,681.92
RE
11/04TSX rises 0.47% to 16,672.25
RE
11/01Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
RE
11/01Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
RE
11/01CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.67% to 16,594.07
RE
11/01Shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:09aSEMAFO : raises death toll to 39 from ambush of bus convoy in Burkina Faso
AQ
09:15aBROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. : quaterly earnings release
09:15aWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : quaterly earnings release
09:15aAURORA CANNABIS INC. : quaterly earnings release
09:15aCANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
08:56aSEMAFO : Updates on Boungou
AQ
08:40aMAG SILVER : Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. 28.01 Delayed Quote.2.75%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 90.94 Delayed Quote.2.17%
COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 14.1 Delayed Quote.2.10%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 38.95 Delayed Quote.1.94%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.2 Delayed Quote.1.85%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 10.84 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 83.38 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
ENERFLEX LTD. 11.42 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
HEXO CORP. 2.92 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
SEMAFO INC. 2.99 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group