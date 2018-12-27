Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 04:37:16 pm
14006.99 PTS   +1.65%
TSX surges over 2 percent, snaps four-day losing streak

12/27/2018 | 04:30pm CET
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index surged more than 2 percent on Thursday, on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly three years, helped by gains across all major sectors.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 278.75 points, or 2.02 percent, at 14,058.94.

* TSX rose after snapping a four-day losing streak with energy stocks leading gains, indicating that investors were slowly stepping back into the commodity-linked market, as oil is one of Canada's biggest exports.

* The energy sector <.SPTTEN> surged 3.9 percent, followed by a 3.6 percent gain in the technology sector <.SPTTTK>.

* The financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 1.8 percent, while the industrials <.GSPTTIN> rose 2.4 percent.

* The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious metal miners, added 1.4 percent on rise in gold prices helped by a weaker dollar and a rebound in copper prices. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 226 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 16.14-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with traded volume touching 20 million shares.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of energy company Encana Corp, which soared 12 percent, followed by shares of online retailer Shopify Inc, which climbed 11 percent.

* Department store retailer, Hudson's Bay Co, fell 0.5 percent, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of Aphria Inc, Pengrowth Energy Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, with total volume touching 37.63 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;p Editing by James Emmanuel)
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 1.47% 6.94 Delayed Quote.-29.06%
ENCANA CORP 10.72% 7.66 Delayed Quote.-58.86%
HUDSON'S BAY CO 0.42% 7.25 Delayed Quote.-36.35%
PENGROWTH ENERGY CORP 5.26% 0.5 Delayed Quote.-52.50%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.53% 13998.63 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ENCANA CORP 7.64 Delayed Quote.10.72%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 173.63 Delayed Quote.7.47%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 2.09 Delayed Quote.7.18%
BLACKBERRY LTD 9.7 Delayed Quote.5.90%
PARAMOUNT RESOURCES LTD 6.16 Delayed Quote.5.84%
IAMGOLD CORP 4.92 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
SSR MINING INC 16.1 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 4.39 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD. 5.45 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
TAHOE RESOURCES INC 4.82 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
