TSX surges over 2 percent, snaps four-day losing streak

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 278.75 points, or 2.02 percent, at 14,058.94.

* TSX rose after snapping a four-day losing streak with energy stocks leading gains, indicating that investors were slowly stepping back into the commodity-linked market, as oil is one of Canada's biggest exports.

* The energy sector <.SPTTEN> surged 3.9 percent, followed by a 3.6 percent gain in the technology sector <.SPTTTK>.

* The financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 1.8 percent, while the industrials <.GSPTTIN> rose 2.4 percent.

* The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious metal miners, added 1.4 percent on rise in gold prices helped by a weaker dollar and a rebound in copper prices. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 226 issues were higher, while 14 issues declined for a 16.14-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with traded volume touching 20 million shares.

* Top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of energy company Encana Corp, which soared 12 percent, followed by shares of online retailer Shopify Inc, which climbed 11 percent.

* Department store retailer, Hudson's Bay Co, fell 0.5 percent, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were of Aphria Inc, Pengrowth Energy Corp and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, with total volume touching 37.63 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;p Editing by James Emmanuel)