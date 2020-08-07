TSX tracks fall in energy stocks as oil slips, Trump imposes tariffs

* COVID-19 cases in the United States have been rising in several states, while India reported a record daily jump in infections on Friday.

* President Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.48 points, or 0.29%, at 16,531.62.

* Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly part-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said.

* The energy sector dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude prices fell 1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,044.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 74 issues rose, while 145 issues fell in a 1.96-to-1 ratio in favor of the decliners, with 14.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc, which jumped 7.5% after the asset management and disposition company reported an upbeat second-quarter result.

* Its gains were followed by construction and engineering services provider Badger Daylighting Ltd , which rose 5% after multiple brokerages raised price targets on the stock.

* Cominar REIT fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after the real estate investment trust posted second-quarter results, followed by gold miner SSR Mining Inc that fell 5.1%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Trevali Mining Corp and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 32.00 million shares.

