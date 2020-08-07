Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/07 10:34:01 am
16567.27 PTS   -0.07%
10:26aTSX tracks fall in energy stocks as oil slips, Trump imposes tariffs
RE
08/06TSX scales five-month high on Bausch Health, oil surge
RE
08/05Energy boost drives TSX higher
RE
TSX tracks fall in energy stocks as oil slips, Trump imposes tariffs

08/07/2020 | 10:26am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil weakened on demand concerns due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases globally, and as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products.

* COVID-19 cases in the United States have been rising in several states, while India reported a record daily jump in infections on Friday.

* President Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.48 points, or 0.29%, at 16,531.62.

* Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly part-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said.

* The energy sector dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude prices fell 1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.9%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,044.6 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 74 issues rose, while 145 issues fell in a 1.96-to-1 ratio in favor of the decliners, with 14.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc, which jumped 7.5% after the asset management and disposition company reported an upbeat second-quarter result.

* Its gains were followed by construction and engineering services provider Badger Daylighting Ltd , which rose 5% after multiple brokerages raised price targets on the stock.

* Cominar REIT fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after the real estate investment trust posted second-quarter results, followed by gold miner SSR Mining Inc that fell 5.1%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Trevali Mining Corp and B2gold Corp .

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 32.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)
