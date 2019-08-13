Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/13 10:47:46 am
16297.35 PTS   +0.37%
10:23aTSX turns higher as U.S. plans to delay some tariffs
RE
08/12TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears
RE
08/09TSX flat as material losses offset by energy gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX turns higher as U.S. plans to delay some tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:23am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed course to turn sharply higher after Washington decided to delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, that were scheduled to kick in next month.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 39.88 points, or 0.25%, at 16,277.65.

Other products whose tariffs will be delayed until Dec. 15 include "computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

The news lifted global equities, which were trading lower as investors turned to safe haven assets on fears of a long-drawn trade war.

Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

The energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 1.0% as U.S. crude prices were up 2.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.8%. [O/R]

The heavyweight financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 0.7%, while the industrials sector <.GSPTTIN> rose 0.8%.

The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.4% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,509 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

On the TSX, 153 issues were higher, while 81 issues declined for a 1.89-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 44.55 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Stars Group Inc, which jumped 6.6% and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which rose 4.9%.

Yamana Gold Inc fell 9.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver Corp , down 6.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Yamana Gold, B2gold Corp and Barrick Gold.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and 10 new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and 34 new lows, with total volume of 78.40 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B2GOLD CORPORATION -4.29% 4.7 Delayed Quote.21.80%
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.44% 23.27 Delayed Quote.30.01%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. -7.22% 13.2 Delayed Quote.76.56%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.29% 16289.4 Delayed Quote.14.09%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
STARS GROUP INC 5.59% 18.12 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 3.28% 0.63 Delayed Quote.-73.33%
YAMANA GOLD INC. -8.07% 4.12 Delayed Quote.42.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:23aTSX turns higher as U.S. plans to delay some tariffs
RE
08/12TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears
RE
08/09TSX flat as material losses offset by energy gains
RE
08/08Canadian Stocks Rise, Manulife Financial Up 1.8%
DJ
08/08Energy shares push TSX higher
RE
08/07TSX falls as oil prices slip to seven-month low, trade worries linger
RE
08/06TSX falls as financial, energy shares tumble
RE
08/02TSX on pace to fall for the fifth session as trade tensions heat up
RE
08/01TSX flat as upbeat earnings offset energy losses
RE
07/31TSX dips ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:32aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering
PR
10:30aSANDSTORM GOLD : Royalties Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
09:21aNFI : New Flyer wins first ever order from Pace for 75 Xcelsior buses to revital..
AQ
09:20aRIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit announces completion of $500 million ..
AQ
09:09aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
09:09aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
08:31aCGI : wins multiple-award Blanket Purchase Agreement to modernize Ginnie Mae's s..
PR
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
STARS GROUP INC 18.12 Delayed Quote.5.59%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 39.3 Delayed Quote.3.94%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 10.59 Delayed Quote.3.42%
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP 94.44 Delayed Quote.3.41%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 6.09 Delayed Quote.3.40%
ALACER GOLD CORP 5.4 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 8.54 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.11 Delayed Quote.-7.22%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 18.11 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 4.1 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group